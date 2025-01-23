Previous
Disappointment

The goldfinches were disappointed with their winter vacation this year. Sure, the food in Louisiana is great, but the weather was not as advertised.

After a record-setting weather week, it warmed up today and the snow continued to melt.
Diane

Allison Williams ace
I’ve been thing of you. The world is really turned upside down, isn’t it? Sweet picture.
January 24th, 2025  
