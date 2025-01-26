Sign up
Previous
Photo 3424
Commander: Portrait of a Survivor
My feral cat Evander reluctantly spent four nights inside during the snowstorm. This guy refused to stay inside but he survived 8 inches of snow and 9 degrees F. He is enjoying the warmer weather.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
1
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4153
photos
45
followers
56
following
938% complete
View this month »
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
26th January 2025 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
commander
katy
ace
Beautiful portrait of him and I’m so happy you could convince him to come inside
January 27th, 2025
