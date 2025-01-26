Previous
Commander: Portrait of a Survivor

My feral cat Evander reluctantly spent four nights inside during the snowstorm. This guy refused to stay inside but he survived 8 inches of snow and 9 degrees F. He is enjoying the warmer weather.
Diane

ace
@eudora
katy ace
Beautiful portrait of him and I’m so happy you could convince him to come inside
January 27th, 2025  
