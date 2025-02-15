Previous
Class of 1999 by eudora
Photo 3428

Class of 1999

When my son Kenneth graduated from Redemptorist High School in 1999, the class gift was a patio surrounding a statue of St. Francis.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
939% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
What a beautiful memento to be able to visit and photograph. Terrific memory shot here for you, Diane.
February 16th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact