Previous
Photo 3428
Class of 1999
When my son Kenneth graduated from Redemptorist High School in 1999, the class gift was a patio surrounding a statue of St. Francis.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
2
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4178
photos
46
followers
56
following
939% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
15th February 2025 4:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rhs
katy
ace
What a beautiful memento to be able to visit and photograph. Terrific memory shot here for you, Diane.
February 16th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
February 16th, 2025
