Previous
Next
Mardi Gras parade! by eudora
Photo 3435

Mardi Gras parade!

My neighborhood has held a Mardi Gras parade for almost 40 years. It is nothing like a New Orleans parade. We have lawn mower brigades and middle-school bands. The floats are small because the streets are narrow, but it is so much fun!
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
941% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact