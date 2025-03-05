Previous
Mardi Gras bead tree by eudora
Photo 3441

Mardi Gras bead tree

The morning after the parades
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love it
March 10th, 2025  
katy ace
oh my word! So many beads! Refresh my memory, these are not placed there, but caught there from being tossed during the parade?
March 10th, 2025  
