Photo 3444
Jon Batiste's piano
On display at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Batiste played this piano, painted by his wife Suleika Jaouad, while singing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
2
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
9th March 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
noma
,
jonbatistepiano
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
March 10th, 2025
katy
ace
What a beautifully colorful piano! Terrific photo of it, Diane
March 10th, 2025
