Jon Batiste's piano by eudora
Jon Batiste's piano

On display at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Batiste played this piano, painted by his wife Suleika Jaouad, while singing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
March 10th, 2025  
katy ace
What a beautifully colorful piano! Terrific photo of it, Diane
March 10th, 2025  
