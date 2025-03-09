Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3442
Jon Batiste's piano
On display at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Batiste played this piano, painted by his wife Suleika Jaouad, while singing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl.
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4207
photos
46
followers
56
following
943% complete
View this month »
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
3441
3442
Latest from all albums
3437
640
3438
641
3439
3440
3441
3442
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
9th March 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
noma
,
jonbatistepiano
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close