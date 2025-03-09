Previous
Jon Batiste's piano by eudora
Photo 3442

Jon Batiste's piano

On display at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Batiste played this piano, painted by his wife Suleika Jaouad, while singing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl.
