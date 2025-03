My mother and brother Bob, ca 1933

I am taking a class called Life Writing. This session we are creating a Personal Legacy Document, with short vignettes, pictures and quotes. This week I'm writing about my brother Bob, who at 93 still lives with his two cats in his home on the side of a mountain in Colorado. He is amazing!



Somewhere there is a picture of Bob and Babe Ruth, taken in Florida during spring training in the 1930's. I have not seen it for years. If we ever find it, I'll share it!