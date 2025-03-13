Afton Villa Gardens

Previous
“When the world wearies and society fails to satisfy, there is always the garden.” —Minnie Aumonier

I spent a wonderful day in St. Francisville, about 35 miles north of Baton Rouge, visiting two gardens. Cellphone coverage was spotty, which turned out to be a blessing. No news interrupted the day. As I headed home, I began to get updates on the latest crises.

BTW I post a similar photo every year (a sure sign of how boring I am.) The plantation house at Afton Villa burned in 1963 and gardens were established in the ruins. It's one of my favorite places. The azaleas are just beginning to bloom, so I plan to go back in a week or two.
