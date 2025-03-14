Sign up
Previous
Photo 3450
Rosedown Plantation
A state historic site in St. Francisville, Louisiana
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
2
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4217
photos
46
followers
56
following
945% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
13th March 2025 3:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
rosedown
*lynn
ace
beautiful plantation
March 14th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the porch
March 14th, 2025
