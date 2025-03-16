Wedding Portrait

The day I visited Rosedown Plantation, two brides and two girls in prom dresses were posing for portraits.



The process always interests me, because it's so different from when I had an uncomplicated wedding portrait done in a studio. There's a photographer and often an assistant carrying cameras and a tripod and reflectors, a bridesmaid or two carrying the train and other stuff and the mother of the bride looking a little worried.



My granddaughter is at the age where her friends are getting married, so I asked her about the practicality of walking around a garden wearing your wedding dress. What if it got stained? She said she had wondered about that, too, but she had another question. What do you do with your bridal gown after the wedding? Good question!