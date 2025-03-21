Sign up
Previous
Photo 3454
Afton Villa Gardens again
The azaleas were in full bloom today.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
3
3
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
aftonvillagardens
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So pretty-the Azaleas are spectacular!
March 22nd, 2025
Barb
ace
How gorgeous!
March 22nd, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Oh so beautiful!
March 22nd, 2025
