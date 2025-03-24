He doesn't look like the same dog!

My son sent me the latest pictures of their most recent rescue dog, Alex. I haven't seen Alex since Christmas. When they got him, he had multiple health problems and his coat was matted and infested with fleas. They bathed him and got rid of the fleas, but he needed a professional grooming. The groomers were afraid to take him because of all this health problems. The vet's office had a long waiting list but found an opening. Alex loved his spa day and the staff said old rescue dogs are their favorites.