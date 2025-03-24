Previous
He doesn't look like the same dog! by eudora
Photo 3457

He doesn't look like the same dog!

My son sent me the latest pictures of their most recent rescue dog, Alex. I haven't seen Alex since Christmas. When they got him, he had multiple health problems and his coat was matted and infested with fleas. They bathed him and got rid of the fleas, but he needed a professional grooming. The groomers were afraid to take him because of all this health problems. The vet's office had a long waiting list but found an opening. Alex loved his spa day and the staff said old rescue dogs are their favorites.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
947% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact