Photo 3462
Emmanuel Baptist Church
A closeup of the sign over the entrance is posted in my other album. I think it's sad that such an elegant church building was not purchased by another congregation.
2nd April 2025
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
emmanuelbaptist
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So sad to see the doors boarded up but what a beautiful church!
April 3rd, 2025
