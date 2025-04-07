Sign up
Chicago
A friend invited me to her school's performance of "Chicago" (teen version.) Amazing how talented those students are!
7th April 2025
7th Apr 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
