Layers of signs by eudora
Photo 3470

Layers of signs

The Queen and Crescent Hotel, New Orleans

The older sign read Dameron-Pierson, which was an office supply company. The building was constructed in 1911.

An older photo taken when my husband and I attended the New Orleans Bowl, which grandson Brandon played in. Today would have been my husband's 82nd birthday.

27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

katy ace
Fabulous sign, especially to see one on top of the other! A bittersweet day for you I’m sure
May 2nd, 2025  
