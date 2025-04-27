Sign up
Photo 3470
Layers of signs
The Queen and Crescent Hotel, New Orleans
The older sign read Dameron-Pierson, which was an office supply company. The building was constructed in 1911.
An older photo taken when my husband and I attended the New Orleans Bowl, which grandson Brandon played in. Today would have been my husband's 82nd birthday.
30 days of signs
Tags
30-shots2025
katy
ace
Fabulous sign, especially to see one on top of the other! A bittersweet day for you I’m sure
May 2nd, 2025
