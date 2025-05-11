Sign up
Photo 3474
"I thought YOU were getting her the Mother's Day card."
Screenshot of the eagles of Big Bear Valley. The eaglets have grown up so fast!
https://www.youtube.com/live/B4-L2nfGcuE
Happy Mother's Day!
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
eagles
John Falconer
ace
Love the caption. And the image.
May 12th, 2025
