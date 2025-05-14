Previous
Pathway by eudora
Photo 3478

Pathway

They look like beans, but they are pebbles laid in a pattern to create a pathway at Longue Vue Gardens in New Orleans.
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Photo Details

