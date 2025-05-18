Nottoway Plantation today

I am posting a picture in my other album of Nottoway before the fire on May 15.



Built in 1859, it was the largest plantation house remaining in the South (53,000 square feet.) Because of their opulence and the brutal history of slavery, houses like this have always aroused mixed feelings. Today the roads were blocked off but both Black and White people gathered on the levee. A Black man who had driven in from out of town helped me climb the levee; he came to see it because it was part of our history. A White family walked with me back down; the man had his first job at Nottoway, raking leaves when he was sixteen.



This week they will begin removing the wreckage.



I have to add that plantation tours differ in their treatment of slavery. When I was a docent at Magnolia Mound in Baton Rouge, we were trained to discuss it honestly. Other tours seem to minimize its brutality. The tour at Whitney Plantation in Edgard, LA is centered on the history and legacy of slavery.