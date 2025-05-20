Previous
Sweetheart of the patio by eudora
Photo 3479

Sweetheart of the patio

My neighbor recommended this variety of cherry tomatoes and so far the plant is doing well.
Diane

ace
@eudora
Barb ace
Gorgeous tomatoes!!
May 22nd, 2025  
