Lookin' for cats?

Plaquemine, Louisiana



I was intrigued by the new door on this old building. As I was taking the picture, a man drove up. "Lookin' for cats?" he asked. "'Cause there's a bunch of them there."



Now, how did he know I'm a cat lady? But no, I was not looking for any more cats. I have enough at home. Although Chloe DID come from the shelter in Plaquemine and those might be her cousins in this building....



I was relieved to see cat bowls by the door.