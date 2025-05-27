Previous
"Four score and seven years ago. . ." by eudora
"Four score and seven years ago. . ."

It never hurts to reread Lincoln's Gettysburg Address on Memorial Day. https://www.loc.gov/resource/rbpe.24404500/?st=text

I can't help myself. I post a similar photo every Memorial Day of one of the many graves of unknown soldiers at Baton Rouge National Cemetery. I still find it moving.
