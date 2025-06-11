Previous
Toxic if eaten! by eudora
Photo 3496

Toxic if eaten!

It is an interesting plant, but does it look appealing enough to eat? Also toxic to pets. It is the Common Buttonbush and I found it in a native plant section at the Baton Rouge Botanical Garden.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
957% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Lovely, though!
June 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact