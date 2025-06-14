Previous
No Kings

The ACLU advises protecting the identity of demonstrators. That is scary.

I drove by the rally in Baton Rouge today, but I did not attend it. When demonstrators were tear gassed in Austin, Texas this week, my granddaughter very respectfully suggested that I not attend this one.

A Baton Rouge woman was detained by ICE last month when she went for her citizenship appointment in New Orleans. She is the mother of a 9-week-old daughter and a one-year-old son. Her husband, a former Marine, drives four hours twice a week so his wife can see their son and nurse their daughter. Her lawyer has been denied access to her court records. This is my country?
