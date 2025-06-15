Previous
Happy Father's Day!
Happy Father's Day!

To all the dads, uncles, teachers, mentors, clergy, coaches, everyone who helps children grow--I hope you have a wonderful day and do something you enjoy.

My husband was a good dad, but he was not a beach person. We lived on the Atlantic coast in Florida for three years and he dutifully took our grandchildren to the beach sometimes, but this was the ONLY time he and I went together by ourselves. That day he spent his beach time talking with his financial advisor. And yes, that is a flip phone, the only cell phone he would ever consent to own. Just like Gibbs on NCIS, one of his favorite TV heroes.
katy ace
Awww. What a terrific shot of him I know it brings back. Great memories.
June 15th, 2025  
