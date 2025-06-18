Previous
Next
Tempus Fugit by eudora
Photo 3504

Tempus Fugit

The good thing was that it stopped raining long enough for the sun to come out. The bad thing was that the fire ants came out with the sun.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
960% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact