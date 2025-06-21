Previous
Another birthday, another fish by eudora
Photo 3505

Another birthday, another fish

Today is my son Jonathan's birthday. He went fishing in the Gulf with one of his oldest friends. This photo was taken five years ago on another fishing trip.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Diane

