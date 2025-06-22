Previous
Drink Coffee by eudora
Drink Coffee

I've posted a photo of this before. Boring, I know, but there was not much blooming today. This is an old sugar kettle outside an old general store featuring an old ad, restored.
22nd June 2025

@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
katy ace
Nice composition that shows how huge those kettles were!
June 22nd, 2025  
