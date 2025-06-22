Sign up
Photo 3507
Drink Coffee
I've posted a photo of this before. Boring, I know, but there was not much blooming today. This is an old sugar kettle outside an old general store featuring an old ad, restored.
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
Diane
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Nice composition that shows how huge those kettles were!
June 22nd, 2025
