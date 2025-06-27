Previous
Hairy Sunflower by eudora
Hairy Sunflower

Wildflower garden at the office of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
Barb ace
Very pretty!
July 2nd, 2025  
