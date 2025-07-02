Previous
Swamp Rose Mallow by eudora
Photo 3519

Swamp Rose Mallow

Baton Rouge Botanical Garden
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2025  
katy ace
Gorgeous! It makes me think of a ball gown or a ballerina’s tutu
July 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact