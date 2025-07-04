Previous
I hope you are having a better 4th than me by eudora
Photo 3520

I hope you are having a better 4th than me

Chloe is in her safe place, under the sink in my bathroom. I moved a basket to get the photo. She is terrified of loud noises--lawn mowers, thunder and today, fireworks.

Happy 4th of July to my fellow Americans.
