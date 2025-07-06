Exonerated

The Innocence Project New Orleans works to free people wrongfully convicted of crimes. At a panel discussion where several of the men told their stories, we heard of evidence withheld, eyewitnesses who were unsure about their testimony, poor legal representation, the awful years in prison and the difficulties of adjusting to life after release. Jerome Morgan, on the left, was imprisoned at the age of 17 and served almost 20 years at Angola, the Louisiana state penitentiary. Calvin Duncan was convicted at age 19 and served 28 years in Angola. Since his release, he has earned bachelor's and law degrees. The saddest comment was from Sullivan Walter, imprisoned at age 17 for 36 years. He is now married but never had children. "I think I would have been a good father," he said sadly.
This unfortunately happens everywhere, but New Orleans is said to be the wrongful conviction capital of the U.S. https://ip-no.org