Photo 3526
Impermanence II
My family tells me that I tend to read too much into things, but I find this a little chilling. Is the guy with the can of spray paint canceling vision? street art?
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
2
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4338
photos
51
followers
56
following
966% complete
View this month »
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
3528
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th October 2022 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
streetart
katy
ace
Both valid questions. It has been my experience that it’s often difficult to tell the intent of an artist although, in this case, it may be a vandal instead of an artist.
The original art is very beautiful and it’s a great shot of it
July 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good question
July 13th, 2025
