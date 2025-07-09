Previous
Next
Impermanence II by eudora
Photo 3526

Impermanence II

My family tells me that I tend to read too much into things, but I find this a little chilling. Is the guy with the can of spray paint canceling vision? street art?
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Both valid questions. It has been my experience that it’s often difficult to tell the intent of an artist although, in this case, it may be a vandal instead of an artist.

The original art is very beautiful and it’s a great shot of it

July 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Good question
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact