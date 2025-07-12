Sign up
Photo 3526
Undefeated
"We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated."--Dr. Maya Angelou
12th July 2025
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4336
photos
51
followers
56
following
966% complete
View this month »
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
12th July 2025 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
streetart
Call me Joe
ace
❤️⭐️
July 13th, 2025
