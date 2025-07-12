Previous
Undefeated by eudora
Photo 3526

Undefeated

"We may encounter many defeats but we must not be defeated."--Dr. Maya Angelou
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact