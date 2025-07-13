Previous
"Dancing Sisters" bottle tree sculpture by eudora
Photo 3529

"Dancing Sisters" bottle tree sculpture

"Livvie knew that there could be a spell put in trees, and she was familiar from the time she was born with the way bottle trees kept evil spirits from coming into the house…" --Eudora Welty

An older photo taken at the Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange, Texas.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
That is wild!
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact