Photo 3529
"Dancing Sisters" bottle tree sculpture
"Livvie knew that there could be a spell put in trees, and she was familiar from the time she was born with the way bottle trees kept evil spirits from coming into the house…" --Eudora Welty
An older photo taken at the Shangri La Botanical Gardens in Orange, Texas.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Tags
shangrilagarden
Allison Williams
ace
That is wild!
July 14th, 2025
