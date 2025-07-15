Sign up
Photo 3532
White Clover
To see a World in a Grain of Sand
And a Heaven in a Wild Flower
Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand
And Eternity in an hour -- William Blake
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
1
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4346
photos
51
followers
56
following
968% complete
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
3535
3536
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd May 2022 7:24pm
Tags
wildflower
katy
ace
This is really very pretty Diane. I like the perfection in the flower and your photo of it. FAV
July 22nd, 2025
