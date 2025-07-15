Previous
White Clover by eudora
Photo 3532

White Clover

To see a World in a Grain of Sand
And a Heaven in a Wild Flower
Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand
And Eternity in an hour -- William Blake

15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
katy ace
This is really very pretty Diane. I like the perfection in the flower and your photo of it. FAV
July 22nd, 2025  
