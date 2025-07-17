Previous
Blue Daze by eudora
Photo 3534

Blue Daze

At least, that's what the nursery called it. My plant app says it is shaggy dwarf morning-glory.
Diane

eudora
Photo Details

Lisa V.
Whatever the name, that blue is heavenly!
July 26th, 2025  
