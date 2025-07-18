Previous
Next
This is the rain... by eudora
Photo 3535

This is the rain...

I found this quote on a sign at the botanic garden, which is next to the library. It's from the children's book "Ohana Means Family" by Ilima Loomis, illustrated by Kenard Pak.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
971% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact