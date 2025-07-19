Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3532
Swamp Milkweed
A gift from a neighbor. We're trying to create Monarch butterfly-friendly yards.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4342
photos
51
followers
56
following
967% complete
View this month »
3525
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
19th July 2025 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
milkweed
katy
ace
Oh Diane! It is beautiful! Were you successful in attracting the monarchs?
July 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Delightful
July 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close