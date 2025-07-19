Previous
Swamp Milkweed by eudora
Photo 3532

Swamp Milkweed

A gift from a neighbor. We're trying to create Monarch butterfly-friendly yards.
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
967% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh Diane! It is beautiful! Were you successful in attracting the monarchs?
July 19th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Delightful
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact