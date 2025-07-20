Sign up
Photo 3533
S. W. Green Mansion in New Orleans
Black businessman Smith Wendell Green was born into slavery but became wealthy and began building this home in 1928. It so offended the Ku Klux Klan that they tried to burn it during construction. Time and neglect completed its destruction when it burned in 2023, less than a year after I last photographed it.
https://www.nola.com/news/sw-green-mansion-catches-fire-in-new-orleans/article_c1b37524-8ed7-11ed-b828-0b7d560f8861.html
With a heat index of 112 today, I went out only for church, staying inside editing old photos.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
1
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4343
photos
51
followers
56
following
967% complete
3526
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
2
1
365
ILCE-6000
15th March 2022 2:10pm
Tags
nola
,
swgreenmansion
Allison Williams
ace
A powerful story. Did he ever get to live in it?
July 21st, 2025
