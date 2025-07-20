Previous
S. W. Green Mansion in New Orleans

Black businessman Smith Wendell Green was born into slavery but became wealthy and began building this home in 1928. It so offended the Ku Klux Klan that they tried to burn it during construction. Time and neglect completed its destruction when it burned in 2023, less than a year after I last photographed it. https://www.nola.com/news/sw-green-mansion-catches-fire-in-new-orleans/article_c1b37524-8ed7-11ed-b828-0b7d560f8861.html

With a heat index of 112 today, I went out only for church, staying inside editing old photos.

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
A powerful story. Did he ever get to live in it?
July 21st, 2025  
