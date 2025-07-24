Previous
Second Commandent Full Gospel Church by eudora
Photo 3537

Second Commandent Full Gospel Church

In one short block in North Baton Rouge, there are three small Baptist churches. This one seems to be inactive.

No need to comment. I don't know what to say, either.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
969% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
July 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact