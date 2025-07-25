Previous
Making groceries by eudora
Photo 3540

Making groceries

I thought I was hot until I saw this couple, who had already walked several blocks in 100 degree heat.

(Making groceries is a New Orleans phrase for grocery shopping.)
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
969% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact