New Orleans traffic signal box by eudora
Photo 3542

New Orleans traffic signal box

Barb @bjywamer sometimes posts pictures of signal boxes in Missoula and that inspired me to photograph a few in New Orleans. I took this yesterday, but it's the only one I got.

I was in New Orleans yesterday and today taking care of my grandson's cat, but my photography plans hit a snag today when the cat got out--and it was close to 100 F. It took a couple of hours to lure her back in--she was playing hide-and-seek with me, but eventually succumbed to the lure of a wand toy. I didn't even take the camera out of the bag today!
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Diane

ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
970% complete

