New Orleans traffic signal box

Barb @bjywamer sometimes posts pictures of signal boxes in Missoula and that inspired me to photograph a few in New Orleans. I took this yesterday, but it's the only one I got.
I was in New Orleans yesterday and today taking care of my grandson's cat, but my photography plans hit a snag today when the cat got out--and it was close to 100 F. It took a couple of hours to lure her back in--she was playing hide-and-seek with me, but eventually succumbed to the lure of a wand toy. I didn't even take the camera out of the bag today!