Granddaughter Maria is spending a month in Istanbul. This is the first picture she sent me. Beautiful cat, but he does not seem very happy to be posing for this photo.Kedi is Turkish for cat, which amazes me because it sounds so much like "kitty." It's also the title of a film about the cats of Istanbul. Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BK3xCQVkfDQ