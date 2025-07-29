Previous
Kedi by eudora
Photo 3546

Kedi

Granddaughter Maria is spending a month in Istanbul. This is the first picture she sent me. Beautiful cat, but he does not seem very happy to be posing for this photo.

Kedi is Turkish for cat, which amazes me because it sounds so much like "kitty." It's also the title of a film about the cats of Istanbul. Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BK3xCQVkfDQ
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Lisa V.
What a sweet face. Merhaba!
July 30th, 2025  
