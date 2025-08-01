Previous
You lose a lot of time, hating people by eudora
Photo 3549

You lose a lot of time, hating people

This photo was taken in June 2020, during the pandemic. I thought I had posted it then, but can't find it. I wish I had paid more attention to the mural, but we were just coming out of lockdown. The governor had loosened restrictions by June, but still encouraged caution. We could go outside to exercise, so we took walks, this day in downtown Baton Rouge.

Made in her hometown of Philadelphia, the moral features singer Marian Anderson. It was crocheted! The artist, Agata Oleksiak, had various people crochet panels which were then assembled into a true community creation.

More on the mural and how it came to Baton Rouge https://www.wafb.com/2019/05/23/massive-crochet-mural-fills-exterior-wall-future-arts-council-baton-rouge/
katy ace
FAV I could see the texture in it and I was wondering what caused that. I was gonna ask you what it was made of so thank you for letting us know. That’s very impressive. Especially as it seems to have been assembled seamlessly! Very poignant sentiment
August 7th, 2025  
Diane ace
@grammyn I wondered what material they used that would withstand the weather.
August 7th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Love the message
August 7th, 2025  
