You lose a lot of time, hating people

This photo was taken in June 2020, during the pandemic. I thought I had posted it then, but can't find it. I wish I had paid more attention to the mural, but we were just coming out of lockdown. The governor had loosened restrictions by June, but still encouraged caution. We could go outside to exercise, so we took walks, this day in downtown Baton Rouge.
Made in her hometown of Philadelphia, the moral features singer Marian Anderson. It was crocheted! The artist, Agata Oleksiak, had various people crochet panels which were then assembled into a true community creation.