Photo 3550
Sorry, didn't mean to intrude....
Maybe Angulose Prominent moths? My app says their larva like oak trees, which is probably why they are on my deck, which is shaded by a big water oak.
3rd August 2025
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4361
photos
51
followers
57
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
3rd August 2025 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moths
Zilli~
ace
Great close-up and the right color background ;)
August 6th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very strange, but great capture
August 6th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Wow!
August 6th, 2025
