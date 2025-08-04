Previous
Ghost Sign by eudora
Photo 3552

Ghost Sign

I searched for this ghost sign to see if it is still there, five years later. I couldn't find it, so imagine it was painted over or the building razed (or maybe I forgot its location!)
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

ace
@eudora
Ann H. LeFevre
Maybe it only stays up there on Friday from 12 to 5 pm- after all it's a ghost sign so its appearance may only be temporary (o:
August 15th, 2025  
katy
Well, you got a great shot of it in 2020 and you may still run across it
August 15th, 2025  
