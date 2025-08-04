Sign up
Photo 3552
Ghost Sign
I searched for this ghost sign to see if it is still there, five years later. I couldn't find it, so imagine it was painted over or the building razed (or maybe I forgot its location!)
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
2
1
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4366
photos
50
followers
54
following
973% complete
View this month »
3548
3549
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
11th April 2020 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ghostsign
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Maybe it only stays up there on Friday from 12 to 5 pm- after all it's a ghost sign so its appearance may only be temporary (o:
August 15th, 2025
katy
ace
Well, you got a great shot of it in 2020 and you may still run across it
August 15th, 2025
