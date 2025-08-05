Sign up
Previous
Photo 3551
Swamp rose mallow
Taken in June which seemed to be the height of their season.
I had hand surgery yesterday--nothing major but working on the computer is a little difficult. I hope to get back to commenting in a few days.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Diane
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
9th June 2025 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
swamprosemallow
