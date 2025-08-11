Previous
Revisiting Tidbits restaurant by eudora
Photo 3553

Revisiting Tidbits restaurant

Older street art that does not seem to be getting much respect, with that piece of plywood blocking part of it. An old Facebook post says Tidbits had the best food in town.

I have a new toy, an OM System TG-7 tough camera, and this is one of my first photos with it. I used girl math to justify its purchase: I sold some lenses and a Holga camera--plus, using a waterproof camera in wet situations will protect my cell phone and other cameras. The sky looks a little turquoise-y, though. I'll have to play around with the settings.
