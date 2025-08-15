Sign up
Photo 3556
Fête-Dieu du Teche
In honor of the Feast of the Assumption and to commemorate the arrival of the Acadians in Louisiana, a procession of boats cruised down Bayou Teche, stopping at several churches along the way.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
0
0
Diane
ace
@eudora
365 has been part of my life since I first began on January 2, 2011. I'm inspired by the people I meet here and...
4368
photos
50
followers
54
following
974% complete
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
Views
1
365
ILCE-6100
15th August 2025 12:28pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
fetedieuduteche
