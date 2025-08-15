Previous
Fête-Dieu du Teche by eudora
Photo 3556

Fête-Dieu du Teche

In honor of the Feast of the Assumption and to commemorate the arrival of the Acadians in Louisiana, a procession of boats cruised down Bayou Teche, stopping at several churches along the way.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

